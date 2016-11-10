Breaking Up

Maybe it's finally time to admit it.

The United States is dying, and maybe it should be allowed to die.

The cultural and political divide in our nation is simply too great an obstacle to surmount. There can't be any reconciliation, because nobody wants to reconcile. Nobody wants to compromise. Nobody wants to bend. Over the last 20 years it's gotten even worse, and there's no hope of changing things. And now we've elected a demagogue who's only going to deepen the divide and keep us hating each other, because that's what he needs to do to stay in power.

Now we have a Congress who have bluntly, GLEEFULLY, admitted that they are going to do everything in their power to overturn all the progress made in the last 8 years. Like some mad Chinese Emperor declaring that time will stop, they will wind back the clock and destroy everything that was built. And the people will LOVE them for it, because they have had their hatreds and prejudices validated by this new regime. Because every horrible thing they've said or done is now socially acceptable in this new world. Progress was already an uphill battle. Now the grade is much too steep, impossible to climb.

Maybe it's time to split up. Maybe this is like a marriage that went cold years ago, and we're all just trying not to make waves. Maybe it's time to face the truth: this isn't working any more. And maybe it's for the best that we break up and move on. Dissolve the Union, let the states make their own ways. Form new alliances or new confederations if you wish. Maybe we'll all be happier that way.

I don't see any other way forward. Maybe there isn't one.